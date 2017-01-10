Dixon’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Lady Tide Over Moshannon Valley, 58-56

CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville senior guard Hannah Dixon had the game of her life on Monday night against the visiting Damsels of Moshannon Valley on the Lady Tide home floor.

Dixon hit a two point field goal as the buzzer sounded at Patton Hall, breaking a 56-56 tie, as Curwensville edged the Damsels 58-56 in Moshannon Valley League (MVL) action.

Not only did Dixon hit the game winner, she also was the leading scorer in the contest, blistering the nets for 35 points to help the Tide improve to 3-5 on the season and 3-1 in MVL play.

Curwensville and Moshannon Valley had a tight game through the first 16 minutes with the Lady Tide taking a 32-26 lead into intermission.

Outscoring the Damsels in the third quarter, 17-9, Curwensville took a commanding 14 point margin into the final quarter, 49-35.

Moshannon Valley had other ideas for the final eight minutes though, as it went on a furious comeback that had the game all tied at 56 before Dixon hit the game winner.

Christine Limbert, a senior, and sophomore Madison Weber, each had 10 points for the Tide.

Moshannon Valley’s Emma Kitko also had a monster night, scoring 27 points, which included six treys, while teammate McKenzie McCoy added 18 tallies.

The Lady Tide also won a thriller in the junior varsity game, defeating the Damsels by a score of 23-21 as freshman Tarah Jacobson hit for 10 points for Curwensville.

Curwensville is home again on Tuesday night, playing host to DuBois Central Catholic (DCC) with JV action beginning at 6 pm and the varsity game to immediately follow.

Listen to the Curwensville-DCC game on WOKW-FM, 102.9, with the pre-game show starting at approximately 7:20 pm.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

MOSHANNON VALLEY 13 13 9 21 56

CURWENSVILLE 17 15 17 9 58

MOSHANNON VALLEY – 56

Emma Kitko 7 7-9 27, Paige Richner 2 0-0 4, Reese Harlow 0 0-2 0, McKenzie McCoy 8 1-2 18, Chloe Blake 2 3-4 7, Alexis Knepp 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Dotts 0 0-2 0, TOTALS – 19 11-19 56

CURWENSVILLE – 58

Hannah Dixon 14 3-10 35, Nikki Wormuth 0 1-3 1, Christine Limbert 5 0-0 10, Madison Weber 4 1-2 10, Tarah Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Madison McCracken 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 24 5-15 58

THREE-POINTERS: MoV (7): Kitko 6, McCoy. Cville (5): Dixon 4, Weber.

OFFICIALS: Dave Gardner, Bill Overly

Lady Tide Scoreboard: