Curwensville Basketball Games Postponed Tuesday Due To Weather

CURWENSVILLE – Allen Leigey, Athletic Director at Curwensville Area High School, announced that both of Tuesday’s basketball games against DuBois Central Catholic (DCC) have been postponed due to the inclement weather.

The Curwensville girls home game against DuBois Central Catholic has been postponed until Monday, January 16 (tentative date), at Curwensville.

The Golden Tide boys basketball team was to travel to DuBois to battle DCC and that game has now been moved to Monday, January 23 (tentative date), at DuBois.

 

 

