I’m a “Svenska flicka” (Swedish girl) from northwest Iowa, where many Swedes settled at the turn of the century. This recipe was given to me by a Swedish friend. It’s obviously a 20th century version of a 19th century favorite, since back then they didn’t have bouillon cubes or evaporated milk! I think you’ll agree that these modern-day “Kottbullar” are very tasty. —Emily Gould, Hawarden, Iowa