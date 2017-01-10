Clare Hollingworth, legendary WWII reporter, dies at 105

Clare Hollingworth, who was the first to break the news that World War II had started, died Tuesday at the age of 105.

It was on September 1, 1939, as a reporter for London’s Daily Telegraph that Hollingworth awoke to the sounds of war in Katowice, Poland.

According to Telegraph reporting, she quickly rang a secretary and said, “The war has begun.”

“Are you sure, old girl?” the secretary asked.

“Listen!” she said, holding the receiver out the window. “Can’t you hear it?”

The same war would later send her throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.

In an announcement of her passing, the Facebook group Celebrate Clare Hollingworth wrote, “although Clare made her name by getting the scoop on WWII … that event arguably overshadowed some equally impressive achievements.”

The post continues, “During the war Clare was all over the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa. She was in Palestine for the final run-up to the foundation of Israel. She covered the civil war in Algeria, and was in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam during their conflicts.”

In a news release Tuesday, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club praised Hollingworth’s “remarkable career as a foreign correspondent.”

“We are very sad to hear about Clare’s passing,” said Hong Kong club President Tara Joseph. “She was a tremendous inspiration to us all and a treasured member of our club. We were so pleased that we could celebrate her 105th birthday with her this past year.”