Car bombs kill 21 near Kabul’s American University

[Breaking news update, published at 8:30 a.m. ET]
At least 21 people were killed and 20 others were injured when two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.
[Original story, published at 8:20 a.m. ET]
Two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, a Kabul police official said.
At least three people were injured and taken to a hospital, a spokesman for the county’s Ministry of Public Health said.
The Taliban claim responsibility for the blasts, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.
