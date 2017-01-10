Campus Corner: Barger Third on Lycoming’s All-Time Wins, Pins Lists; Spencer Doublewinner; Mikesell in Relay Victory

WRESTLING

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Senior 165-pounder Nolan Barger (Clearfield) moved into third place for wins and pins on Lycoming’s all-time lists and freshman 197-pounder Travis Ogden (Clearfield) earned a key victory as the Warriors salvaged a split in the Pennsylvania/New York Duals in the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Clark Gymnasium Saturday.

They were two of the three Warrior doublewinners in a 26-16 loss to RIT and a 23-14 win over Oswego State.

Barger, ranked No. 7 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association, d3wrestle.com and InterMat, decked RIT’s Joe Lupisella at 1:55 for the milestone 123rd win and 38th fall in his four-year career.

Later, he bested Oswego State’s Troy Seymour 2-0 to remain undefeated in dual meets and boost his overall record to 22-1 with seven falls, three technical falls and three major decisions.

Ogden, who has made the d3wrestle.com honorable mention list, broke a 14-14 tie with Oswego State by working a four-point near fall in the third period for a 7-4 win over Daniel Smith.

A fall at heavyweight clinched the 11th victory in 13 dual meets for Lycoming, ranked No. 23 by the NWCA, d3wrestle.com and InterMat.

Ogden, who pinned RIT’s Joe Messaro in 1:37, sports a 19-6 record with an 11-2 mark for dual matches.

* * * * *

BOONE, N.C. — Redshirt senior Jake Keller (Curwensville) cracked the Clarion dual meet lineup for the first time this season Saturday, moving up a weight to 157 pounds and splitting two bouts as the Golden Eagles defeated Davidson 41-6 before losing to host Appalachian State 23-10.

Keller, 1-3 overall, registered a 7-6 decision over Aldon Conroy in Clarion’s first victory after four setbacks and came out on the short end of a 12-3 major decision against Appalachian State‘s Matt Zovistoski.

* * * * * * * * * *

MEN’S SWIMMING

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Sophomore Michael Spencer (Clearfield) was a doublewinner for Westminster in a 181-81 victory over Rollins (Fla.) at the outdoor Alfond Pool Saturday.

Spencer touched first in the 50-yard freestyle, stopping the clock at 22.51 seconds, and swam the third leg in 22.20 seconds for the Titans’ victorious 200 free relay quartet that posted a time of 1:27.08.

Spencer also competed in the 50 back and 50 fly for the first time, placing second with times of 26.26 seconds and 24.65 seconds, respectively.

Westminster is 4-1 in dual meets.

* * * * * * * * * *

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

ATHENS, Ohio — Freshman Claire Mikesell (Clearfield) earned her first win with the fastest split for the 400-yard freestyle relay foursome and also set personal records in two individual events as Ohio University beat Denison 192.5-104.5 in the Ohio Aquatic Center Saturday.

She turned in a 32.21-second third leg for the Bobcat relay unit that finished in 3:33.57.

Mikesell placed second in the 100 breast for the second meet in a row with a 1:05.60 effort and also was second in the 100 free in 53.28 seconds.

The win was the second in five meets for the Bobcats.

* * * * * * * * * *

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GREENSBURG — Freshman forward Cody Spaid (Clearfield) turned in his best back-to-back performances for Pitt-Greensburg last week even though his playing time was limited because of foul problems.

The highlight was a career-high 11 points in his fourth start Saturday when the Bobcats were defeated 104-82 by Hilbert at Hamburg, N.Y. He also pulled down five rebounds in his 13 minutes of action.

In Wednesday’s 82-72 home loss to Franciscan, Spaid came off the bench to score nine points and grab a team-high nine rebounds in 15 minutes. He was credited with one assist.

Spaid, who is averaging 13 minutes, is seventh in scoring with 80 points (5.7 average) on 30-for-58 shooting from the floor, including four three-pointers, and 16-for-27 free throw shooting, his 59.3 percentage at the foul line one of the best for the Bobcats.

His 60 rebounds are one behind the team co-leaders, and he also has contributed eight assists, three steals and nine blocks.

Pitt-Greensburg is 0-14 with seven Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference losses.

* * * * * * * * * *

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

LEWISBURG — Sophomore Sara Lash (Clearfield) recorded career-best heaves in both the weight throw and shot put for St. Francis (Pa.) University in a tri-meet hosted by Bucknell in Gerhard Fieldhouse with the University of Maryland Baltimore County the other team.

Lash added almost two feet to her personal record for the weight throw with a toss of 10.48 meters (34 feet, 4¾ inches) and bumped her standard for the shot put to 9.08 meters (29-8½).

She placed eighth in the weight throw and ninth in the shot put.

Red Flash senior Rebecca Johnson (Curwensville) crossed the finish line in 6:15.85 to place 15th in the mile run.