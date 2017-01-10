Home / Sports / Local Sports / Bison Handed First Loss by Scarlet Dragons, 57-46

Bison Handed First Loss by Scarlet Dragons, 57-46

MARTINSBURG — Central charged from behind in the second half to knock the Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team out of the undefeated ranks, 57-46, in a big Mountain League scrap Monday night.

The Bison had shaken off their slowest start of the season, seven points in the first quarter, to take a 24-18 lead by intermission thanks to 13 points by Will Myers, who passed 1987 graduate Chris Barnes (1,166 points) for fourth place on Clearfield’s all-time scoring list with his first basket.

The Scarlet Dragons’ man defense caught the Bison off guard early on.

“We’re used to teams playing zone against us and that’s what they’ve been using, but they came out in that man and were physical, and it took us a quarter to adjust,” Clearfield coach Nate Glunt said. “I take responsibility for that because we prepared for a zone.

“We did play really well defensively in the first quarter and then had a good second quarter.”

The Bison closed the half on a 17-5 run, and still owned a six-point advantage late in the third quarter when a blocked shot on a breakaway layup gave the Scarlet Dragons a spark.

“That was the key point in the game,” Glunt said. “I thought it was goaltending. Then, they went on a run to go up two points (39-37) going into the fourth quarter.”

The Bison held their last lead midway through the final period on a three-pointer by Evan Brown.

“We ended up getting down five and had to foul, and they didn’t miss their foul shots,” Glunt said. “Give them credit. They’re well-coached, and they just outplayed us.”

Clearfield slipped to 9-1 and 5-1 in the league, a half-game ahead of Tyrone, while Central is just one game back at 4-2 after its seventh win in a row.

Josh McKnight led the 8-2 Scarlet Dragons with 16 points. Jacob Muthler and Joey Smith added 12 and 11, respectively.

Myers topped the Bison with 17 points, hiking his career total to 1,182, while Brown tallied 12 and Tommy Hazel had a season-low 10 before fouling out.

Myers also was high in rebounds with nine. Brown and Hazel had seven apiece and Dave McKenzie had six.

Defensively, Brown recorded four steals, Myers earned three and Hazel had two.

The Bison won’t have to wait long to regroup as they host Penns Valley Wednesday night.

The Clearfield junior varsity, led by Jake Sorbera’s 12 points, improved to 6-3 with a 46-31 win.

Mountain League Standings — Clearfield 5-1, Tyrone 4-1, Central 4-2, Huntingdon 3-2, Bellefonte 2-3, Penns Valley 2-3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1-4, Bald Eagle Area 0-5.

CLEARFIELD — 46

Evan Brown 2 6-6 12, Reese Wilson 0 2-2 2, Dave McKenzie 2 1-1 5, Hazel 4 2-2 10, Myers 6 3-4 17, Ethan McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Jon Gates 0 0-0 0, Ryan Chew 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 14-15 46.

CENTRAL — 57

Kyle Dodson 1 1-2 3, Jacob Muthler 3 5-5 12, Josh McKnight 6 4-4 16, Brandon Buchart 4 0-1 8, Joey Smith 3 4-4 11, Preston Karstetter 2 2-5 7, Hunter Liebal 0 0-0 0, Noah Muthler 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 16-21 57.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 4 (Brown 2, Myers 2); Central 3 (J. Muthler, Smith, Karstetter).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 7 17 13 9 – 46
Central 9 9 21 18 – 57

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 @ Curwensville 81 – 38 1 – 0
12/13 CENTRAL 53 – 41 2 – 0
12/16 @ Huntingdon 68 – 51 3 – 0
12/19 @ Bellefonte 56 – 33 4 – 0
12/22 TYRONE 65 – 40 5 – 0
12/29&30 Purchase Line Christmas Tourney    
12/29 vs. Northern Cambria 82 – 23 6 – 0
12/30 vs. Purchase Line 65 – 45 7 – 0
01/03 @ Brookville 83 – 59 8 – 0
01/06 @ Bald Eagle Area 73 – 30 9 – 0
01/09 @ Central 46 – 57 9 – 1
01/11 PENNS VALLEY    
01/13 @ Philipsburg-Osceola    
01/19 CLARION-LIMESTONE    
01/20 HUNTINGDON    
01/23 @ DuBois    
01/25 BELLEFONTE    
01/27 @ Tyrone    
01/30 PUNXSUTAWNEY    
01/31 BALD EAGLE AREA    
02/03 @ Penns Valley    
02/06 CURWENSVILLE    
02/08 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA    
Six Golden Tide Matmen Finish in Top Four at Indiana

Related Posts

Leave a Reply