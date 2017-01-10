Bison Basketball and Wrestling Postponed

HYDE — The Clearfield Area High School girls basketball team’s Mountain League road game against Penns Valley and the wrestling match at home against Huntingdon scheduled for Tuesday night were postponed because of the weather forecast that prompted early school closings.

Athletic director Robert Gearhart announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, is the makeup date for basketball and Thursday, Jan. 26 for wrestling.

The Lady Bison (6-5, 2-3 ML) are booked for a home game against Philipsburg-Osceola Friday while the wrestlers (2-3) host St. Marys on Thursday.