Bafta nominations: La La Land up for 11 awards

La La Land looks set to make yet more movie history after receiving 11 nominations for the 2017 Bafta film awards in London Tuesday.

The Hollywood musical, which won all seven categories it was nominated for at the Golden Globe awards, is up for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Sound.

Damien Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.

This is a developing story…