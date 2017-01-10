Amy Schumer headed to Netflix for comedy special

Amy Schumer is the latest big name comedian to sign on at Netflix.

Schumer will star in a stand-up special on March 7

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Schumer said in a statement. “Maybe now they will look at my ‘Stranger Things’ audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2.”

Schumer taped the special in November at Colorado’s Bellco Theater.

Bringing Schumer aboard is another big get from the world of comedy for Netflix.

The streaming service announced in November that Dave Chappelle would produce a new comedy stand-up special exclusively for the company. That news followed the announcement of a deal with comedian Chris Rock for comedy specials of his own.

By adding Schumer, Netflix is bringing into its ranks one of the biggest and busiest stars in comedy.

Schumer’s Comedy Central sketch show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” has been nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys, winning three. She is also a best-selling author thanks to her book “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” as well as a popular movie star.

Her breakout film, 2015’s “Trainwreck,” went on to make more than $140 million worldwide.