5 things for Tuesday, January 10, 2017: Orlando manhunt, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump

Tragedies in Orlando. Threats from North Korea. Transitions in DC. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Orlando manhunt

Oh what a tragic day in Orlando. First an Orlando police officer was killed while confronting a man outside a Walmart. Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot by a suspect she had briefly chased. The shooter took off, sparking a massive manhunt. Then an Orange County sheriff’s deputy died in a traffic accident during the search. Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis’ motorcycle was hit by a vehicle. The saddest part of all of this? It was Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Day. The suspect, Markeith Loyd, is still on the run.

2. Politics

Big battles loom as the Trump transition heads into a big week. Donald Trump’s going to name his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior adviser, in a move sure to test the limits of federal anti-nepotism laws. Meanwhile confirmation hearings start on some of the Pesident-elect’s Cabinet picks, including Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general and John Kelly for Homeland Security secretary. But Sessions’ hearing will be the one you want to watch, especially since fellow Sen. Cory Booker says he’ll testify against him — the first time one sitting senator has done that to another.

3. Obamacare

The GOP will ditch Obamacare and then worry about what to replace it with later. Or maybe not. Senate Republicans are now thinking about moving to replace key parts of the law faster than originally planned. That’s because Republicans have been sharply criticized for seeking to repeal the law without any kind of replacement, potentially leaving millions of Americans without health insurance while the political process plays out.

4. North Korea

Donald Trump’s not yet President, but already Kim Jong Un is testing him. The North Korean dictator promises to test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the US mainland with a nuke. Trump says there’s no way he’s going to let that happen, but observers say he doesn’t have a lot of good options right now to curb Kim’s nuclear ambitions. Others say Kim’s tough talk is just a ploy to end sanctions and get the US to the negotiating table.

5. Yahoo

A name long associated with the internet may be going away. If the sale of Yahoo’s core assets to Verizon goes through, what’s left of the company will be renamed Altaba. And that’s not the only change. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer will step down as well. Of course this all hinges on the sale actually happening. Yahoo’s suffered two huge security breaches since the sale was announced last summer. So now Verizon is reportedly having second thoughts

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Sometimes the sequel is better

Alabama-Clemson II was a rousing repeat, with the Tigers shocking the Crimson Tide with one second to go to nab their first national title since 1981.

Tree trimmed, part 1

Say goodbye to one of Cali’s iconic “drive through” sequoia trees. The Pioneer Cabin tree was toppled during a storm.

Tree trimmed, part 2

They’ll have to come up with another nickname for Bangladesh’s Tree Man. He’s had surgery to remove the tree-like growths he’s labored with for years.

Trump turnpike?

Donald Trump’s pretty popular in Russia right now, so of course one Russian city wants to name a street after him.

Been waiting on it

Married? Unhappy? You’re in luck. It’s January — better known as “Divorce Month,” because no one wants to be heartless before Christmas.

WHAT’S FOR LUNCH

Here’s what’s coming up later

Ch-ch-changes

Goodbye Obama, hello Trump. The presidential transition kicks into high gear this week. President Obama gives his farewell address tonight at 9 ET from Chicago. You can watch it live on CNN TV, CNN Go and on your mobile devices. Or follow along with our live blog. You can also catch all of the confirmation hearings for the President-elect’s cabinet picks on CNN Digital.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$233,610

A government estimate on how much it will cost to raise a child born in 2015. And that doesn’t include college!

AND FINALLY …

Squeaky clean fun

It’s a horse, having fun with a squeaky rubber chicken. Yeah, our requirements for comedy are pretty simple. (Click to view)