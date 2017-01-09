Ryan to meet with Trump aides on tax reform

House Speaker Paul Ryan and his team will meet with members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Monday evening to discuss the House GOP tax reform framework, a senior House GOP aide told CNN.

Ryan and his team will walk Trump’s transition team through the House GOP tax proposal released last year in the Republican Party’s “A Better Way” agenda.

The Washington Post first reported the meeting.

The senior House GOP aide deferred to the Trump transition team to confirm the participants coming from their side.

“The purpose of tonight’s meeting is to walk through the tax reform plan House Republicans put forward last year in our ‘Better Way’ agenda,” the aide said. “This is a priority issue for the incoming administration and the House and Chairman (Kevin) Brady will lead those efforts for us this year.”

Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Ryan have agreed on the past on cutting taxes and simplifying the tax code — but their comparisons stop there. Trump has supported trade protectionism and tariffs, while Ryan supports free-trade agreements. These differences could pose problems in their discussions on tax reform framework.