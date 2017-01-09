Rand Paul: Obamacare replacement ‘full of the consensus opinions’

Sen. Rand Paul, who said Monday his replacement Obamacare proposal is nearly complete, continued to push for his fellow Senate Republicans vote to replace the health care reform law the same day they repeal it.

The Kentucky senator, who is also a physician, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Monday his replacement bill will be “full of the consensus opinions on replacement” and will “ensure the most amount of people at the least amount of cost.”

“I completely disagree with those who say we either don’t have a plan or have to wait,” Paul said. “There are about 50 replacement bills that have been out there for years.”

Paul’s plan would push for the establishment of health savings accounts and allow insurers to offer pared down health plans currently outlawed.

There is a “growing momentum” among Senate and House Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare on the same day, Paul said.

And he tweeted Friday: “I just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and he fully supports my plan to replace Obamacare the same day we repeal it. The time to act is now.”