Obituary Notice: Jeffrey N. Baney

Jeffrey N. Baney, 61, of West Decatur died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 in Decatur Township.

Born Jan. 2, 1956 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Durrel and Mona (Dixon) Baney of West Decatur.

He married Susan R. (Dinant) Baney on Oct. 14, 1978 in Philipsburg. She survives at home.

Mr. Baney was of the Christian faith.

He was employed as a Boggs Township Supervisor and graduated from the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School in the class of 1974. He was a member of the World Tang Soo Do Association.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by one daughter Shawnna Baney-Shaw and her husband, Ethan of West Decatur and two grandchildren, Callen and Bronson Shaw.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Timothy Richmond officiating. Burial will be at the Reedy Cemetery in Wallaceton.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 12 p.m. Thursday until the funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, PA 16801.

