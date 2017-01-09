Local Girl Scout Troop Donates to Giving Tree

CLEARFIELD – Local Girl Scout Troop No. 28148 worked on their Community Service Award by purchasing and donating needed items to the 2016 Giving Tree.

They presented the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. with more than $200 worth of items, including toiletries, paper towels, adult coloring books, colored pencils, tissues, blankets and snacks. The items were given out to elderly citizens throughout Clearfield County as part of the Giving Tree.

For more information on the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. or the Auxiliary, please visit www.ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions and generous donations such as this.