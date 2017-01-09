Kristen Bell keeps it real at the Golden Globes

Kristen Bell really is just like us.

Bell brought fans along for the ride while she got ready for the Golden Globes on Sunday. The actress, who wore a stunning sequin Jenny Packham gown, kicked off her posts by sharing a makeup-free pic.

Then she made sure to show her more than 2 million Instagram followers that it really does take a village to get red carpet ready.

Bell also let fans in on a little secret — she wore butt pads to the awards.

But the evening wouldn’t be complete without a pic with her handsome husband, Dax Shepard.

And an acknowledgment of the all important after party snack.

Thank you, Kristen, for keeping it real.