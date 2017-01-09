January is National Mentoring Month, a campaign held every year to promote youth mentoring.

In conjunction, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County is holding two fundraisers: a change campaign and a dance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a premiere, one-to-one youth mentoring organization that matches at-risk youth with positive role models from the community.

Children matched in the program are less likely to engage in risky behaviors; less likely to start using drugs or alcohol; and less likely to drop out of school.

The change campaign, which is new this year, runs all month. “Bigs” and “Littles” decorated and personalized their cans to collect coins and donations.

The cans are placed at various businesses around Clearfield County. The change campaign replaces the former “Pin-Up” tag sale.

On Jan. 21 Big Brothers Big Sisters will hold “Dance Away the Winter Blues” from 8:30 p.m. – midnight at St. Charles Café in Clearfield.

The fundraiser dance will feature music to suit any generation. Tickets are $8 and are available at St. Charles, Children’s Aid Society and WOKW.

Tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event. You must be 21 years or older to attend.

The dance will include raffles, a 50/50 drawing, a Chinese auction and giveaways. “Dance Away the Winter Blues” is a revamped version of the former annual “Oldies Dance.”

DJ Chuck will provide the music. For more information or to join the conversation, find the event on Facebook.

To become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters or to enroll your child in the program, call 814-765-2687, Ext. 255.