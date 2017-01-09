Clearfield Co. Recycling Drop-off Sites Do Not Accept Window Glass

CLEARFIELD – Residents are reminded that the county recycling drop-off sites do not accept window glass or drinking glasses, plates or mirrors.

Only glass bottles, jugs or jars are allowed. Anything else contaminates the entire load and may cause the batch of glass collected to end up being landfilled due to the contamination, said Jodi Brennan, Solid Waste Authority director.

According to her, though both types of products may look similar there are actually some notable differences. Bottle glass has a different chemical composition and melting temperature than window glass, meaning the two products can’t be recycled together.

In addition, she said that window glass may be tempered or tinted, which means it’s containing additional contaminates.

“We ask residents who participate in the program to kindly adhere to the program guidelines,” said Brennan.

Any questions regarding what can and can’t be recycled can be directed to the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority office by calling 814-765-5149.