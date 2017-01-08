US consulate official shot in Mexico; suspect arrested

A US consulate official in Guadalajara, Mexico, was shot Friday and an American has been arrested, authorities said Sunday.

Details of the incident were not released, but the official was in stable condition, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office said Saturday. The suspect and official have not been identified and no motive has been revealed.

The suspect will be extradited to the United States, according to a news release by the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary and the Attorney General’s Office. The FBI collaborated in the investigation.

The consulate also posted two videos Saturday that appear to show surveillance footage of the suspected shooter.

One video appears to show the suspected shooter waiting outside a parking garage and then firing a gun as a vehicle exits the garage. The suspected shooter is then shown fleeing the scene.

A second surveillance video appears to show the shooter and the consular official in the moments before the shooting. According to the consulate’s Facebook page, a man they identify as the official is shown paying a parking ticket at an automated machine and the suspected gunman is seen following him.

US Secretary of State John Kerry issued this statement: “On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I want to thank the government of Mexico for their swift and decisive arrest of a suspect in the heinous attack against our Foreign Service officer colleague in Guadalajara, Mexico. The safety and security of US citizens and our diplomatic staff overseas are among our highest priorities. My thoughts and prayers remain with this officer and his family during this difficult time. I wish him a speedy recovery.”