Six Golden Tide Matmen Finish in Top Four at Indiana

INDIANA — Six of the seven Curwensville wrestlers placed in the top four at the 14-team Bo Wood Tournament hosted by Indiana Area High School Saturday.

Topping the list was 120-pounder Blake Passarelli, who was denied a championship when Tyler Tinsman of Marion Center registered a takedown with one second on the clock for a 4-3 win.

Seeded No. 1 despite a 2-1 overtime loss to Tinsman in the season-opening JJ Powell Mountaineer Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola, Passarelli led the entire match after engineering the initial takedown.

“Blake kept warding him off and warding him off, but the kid pushed him back and he just got off balance right there at the end,” Curwensville coach Dean Swatsworth explained. “Blake wrestled pretty well all day.”

Passarelli (6-2) advanced to the finals with falls against West Mifflin’s Devin Fouser at 1:48 and Blairsville’s Colin Weinell at 5:17.

In the consolation finals for third place, Zach Holland at 113 and Steven McClure at 285 were victorious, while Dylan Meyers at 126, Mason Lancaster at 170 and Kaleb Witherite at 182 had to settle for fourth place.

All except Lancaster lost to the eventual champion in earlier rounds.

Holland (7-3), seeded fourth, decked Corry’s Dalton Cracker at 1:09 to moved into the semifinals, where he lost 3-0 to Ridgway’s Kyle Bush.

The Golden Tide bantam then rolled up a 15-0 technical fall against Highlands’ Ethan Shutak and also shut out Cracker 5-0 in their rematch for third place.

“Holland had a tough match with Bush,” Swatsworth said. “I honestly thought that should have been the finals match.”

McClure, the No. 2 seed, was handed his first loss, 9-3, by third-seeded Gerald Brown of West Mifflin in the semis after pinning Baldwin’s Noah Bartic at 2:25. McClure (6-1) earned bronze by pinning Corry’s Megan Gourley at 1:38 and beating Marion Center’s Tyler Cover 5-3.

Unseeded, Myers was losing 12-2 to fourth seed Brady Sherlock of West Mifflin when he came out of a scramble on top and clamped on a headlock for a stunning fall, was pinned by Marion Center’s Mike Turner in the semis and then split two consolation bouts. He pinned Johnstown’s Troy Raneri at 2:29 but was a fall victim of Brashear’s second-seeded Joe Mwete in the third-place match.

Lancaster, seeded fourth, followed a similar path, reaching the semis with a 2:23 fall against Blairsville’s Aaron Kriley before being pinned by No. 1 seed and eventual runner-up Carmen Gett of Marion Center and then defeating Highlands’ Richard Fox 12-9 before losing by fall to Corry’s Nick Gourley.

Witherite (8-3) was awarded a third seed but was a fall victim of Johnstown’s Austin Barber in the quarterfinals. He came back to major decision Blairsville’s Drew Roland and pin Brashear’s Shane Edwards at 2:41 to reach the consy finals, where he was shut out 6-0 by No. 2 seed Brad Smith of Marion Center.

The Golden Tide finished eighth with 90.5 points.

“I thought we wrestled okay, but some of those matches where we were leading and ended up getting beaten put a damper on our day.

“We just aren’t where we need to be yet. We have a lot of little things we shouldn’t be doing wrong that we need to correct.”

Curwensville will take a 1-2 dual meet record to West Branch Thursday.

TEAM STANDINGS & KEY

1. Corry (C), 169.5 points; 2. Ridgway (), 163; 3. Marion Center (MC), 156.5; 4. Indiana (I) 119.5; 5. Johnstown (J), 112; 6 Baldwin (Ba), 107; 7. West Mifflin (WM), 101; 8. Curwensville (Cur), 90.5; 9. Blairsville (Bl), 85; 10. Highlands (H), 66; 11. South Allegheny (SA), 62.5; 12. Taylor Allderdice (TA), 36; 13. Brashear (Br), 33; 14. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (CWNC), 24.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

106 – Gary Emerick, R, dec. Daniel Vulkevich, TA, 4-3.

113 – Kyle Bush, R, dec. Amir Muhammad, Ba, 10-5.

120 – Tyler Tinsman, MC, dec. Blake Passarelli, Cur, 4-3.

126 – Mike Turner, MC, dec. Bryce Barclay, R, 8-6.

132 – Matthew Ferraro, CWNC, dec. Lukas McClain, R, 6-4.

138 – Logen McClain, R, dec. Joe Perry, C, 7-1.

145 – Challen Conetto, MC, dec. Noah Sleasman, Bl, 4-2.

152 – Jonathan Francis, R, pinned Conner Sidoruk, Ba, :59.

160 – Cody Jenkins, SA, pinned Mike Stewart, MC, 1:11.

170 – Gehrig Hutchinson, Ba, dec. Carmen Gett, MC, 4-2.

182 – Austin Barber, J, pinned Tyler Burlew, C.

195 – Alex Donahue, I, dec. Jerry Moore, Bl, 6-3.

220 – Jack Gill, C, pinned Maryce Johnson, WM, 4:21.

285 – Gerald Brown, WM, dec. Colton McClain, R, 3-2.

THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATION FINALS

106 – Lucas Peterson, C, pinned Anthony Petak, J, 3:19.

113 – Zach Holland, Cur, dec. Dalton Cracker, C, 5-0.

120 – Logan Munsee, C, pinned Colin Weinell, Bl, 4:14.

126 – Joe Mwete, Br, pinned Dylan Meyers, Cur, 1:29.

132 – Cam Allegeir, Ba, dec. Nick Lapinski, C, 2-0.

138 – Gavin Rosso, WM, pinned Jason Stevans, SA, 4:18.

145 – David McElravy, I, pinned Matt Oppy, J, 1:58.

152 – Cameron Clark, H, dec. A.J. Ryan, I, 3-0.

160 – Dylan McNulty, I, dec. Jamil Khalil, Ba, 6-3.

170 – Nick Gourley, C, pinned Mason Lancaster, Cur, 1:33.

182 – Brad Smth, MC, dec. Kaleb Witherite, Cur, 6-0.

195 – Exree Loe, J, pinned Max Marraccini, SA, 1:31.

220 – Eddie Simms, J, dec. Brent Johnson, I, 11-5.

285 – Steven McClure, Cur, dec. Tyler Cover, MC, 5-3.

SEVENTH-PLACE CONSOLATION FINALS

138 – Trent Davis, I, dec. Cole Bressler, Cur, 2-1.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

113 – Holland, Cur, tech fall over Ethan Shutak, H, 15-0.

126 – Meyers, Cur, pinned Troy Raneri, J, 2:29.

170 – Lancaster, Cur, dec. Richard Fox, H, 12-9.

182 – Witherite, Cur, pinned Shane Edwards, Br, 2:41.

285 – McClure, Cur, pinned Megan Gourley, C, 1:38.

CHAMPIONSHIPS SEMIFINALS

113 – Bush, R, dec. Holland, Cur, 3-0.

120 – Passarelli, Cur, pinned Weinell, Bl, 5:17.

126 – Turner, MC, pinned Meyers, Cur, :31.

170 – Gett, MC, pinned Lancaster, Cur, 2:32.

285 – Brown, WM, dec. McClure, Cur, 9-3.

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

138 – Charles D’Angelo, H, dec. Bressler, Cur, 2-1.

182 – Witherite, Cur, major dec. Drew Roland, Bl, 12-2.

CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTERFINALS

113 – Holland, Cur, pinned Cracker, C, 1:09.

120 – Passarelli, Cur, pinned Devin Fouser, WM, 1:48.

126 – Meyers, Cur, pinned Brady Sherlock, WM, 2:57.

138 – Rosso, WM, pinned Bressler, Cur, :52.

170 – Lancaster, Cur, pinned Aaron Kriley, Bl, 2:23.

182 – Barber, J, pinned Witherite, Cur, 3:19.

285 – McClure, Cur, pinned Noah Bartic, Ba, 2:25.