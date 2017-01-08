Obituary Notice: Charles T. Wheeler III

Charles T. Wheeler III, 49, of Lilly, Pa., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Born May 25, 1967 in Altoona, he was the son of Charles T. “Pete” Wheeler Jr. and Linda (Doyle) Wheeler of Lilly, Pa.

He married Carol (Redzensky) Wheeler, formerly of Ramey, Pa., on May 20, 2000 in Hollidaysburg, Pa. She survives at home.

Mr. Wheeler was a 1985 graduate of the Penn Cambria High School and received an Associate’s degree in forestry from the Allegany College of Maryland. He was a forestry technician.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Vera C. Doyle; paternal grandmother and grandfather, Genevieve and Charles (Chal) Wheeler Sr.; his uncle, Robert “Wolf” Doyle; and his best friend, Thaddeus “Ted” Dombrosky.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by twin daughters, Ashley and Valerie Cerwensky of Portage, Pa.; one sister, Jessica (Wheeler) Dupirack and her husband, Dave of Cresson, Pa.; and one brother, Chris Wheeler of Duncansville, Pa.

He is also survived by his aunts, Antoinette “Toni” Doyle and Mary Lou Behe and her husband, Jerry, both of Lilly, Pa., Margie Stercho of Mililani, Hawaii, Kathy Proudfit and her husband, Russ of Beaufort, SC and Mary Lovlie and her husband, Arne of New Castle, Pa; his uncles, Paul Doyle and his wife, Mary of Loretto, Pa., and Bruce Wheeler and his wife, Cheryl Wheeler of Lilly, Pa.; and many cousins, friends and neighbors.

At the request of Mr. Wheeler, there will be no viewing or funeral service. There will be a celebration of life scheduled sometime in the future.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, P.O. Box 231, Altoona, PA 16603; Central PA Humane Society, 1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, PA; NRA-ILA, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030; or ACHA, Adult Congenital Heart Association, 3300 Henry Ave., Suite 112, Philadelphia, PA 19129.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

