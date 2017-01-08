Obituary Notice: Charles “Chick” Irwin

Charles “Chick” Irwin, 78, of Irvona died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at his residence.

Born Jan. 2, 1939 in Glen Hope, he was the son of Jessie James Irwin and Zella Elizabeth (Dotts) Irwin. He was married to Verna (Bishop) Irwin.

Mr. Irwin worked for C Classic Dodge as a salesman.

He’s survived by his wife; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Irwin and Chris Irwin; daughters, Lisa Conroy and her husband, Christopher and Sherri Thomas; brother, James Irwin and his wife, Rosella; sister, Norma Irvine; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David and Charles; and three sisters, Marie, Grace and Carolyn.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Glen Hope United Methodist Church.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Paul Fields officiating.