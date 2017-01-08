ISIS claims suicide bombing in Baghdad

At least 11 people were killed and 25 others were wounded when a suicide car bomb exploded in an outdoor busy market in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, local police officials in Baghdad told CNN.

A suicide bomber drove his car and detonated it in Alwat-Jamila market in eastern Baghdad’s Sadr City.

This is the latest violent incident in the war-ravaged country of Iraq

The ISIS media wing, Amaq, claimed responsibility in a statement posted on Twitter and tweeted by various ISIS supporters.

The statement reads that the attacker targeted Shiites gathering in the area.

Iraqi forces are working to oust ISIS from the Mosul region, in the north.