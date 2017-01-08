ISIS claims 2 suicide bombings in Baghdad; 16 people killed

ISIS has claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings at crowded Baghdad markets on Sunday, killing 16 people.

The attacks happened the same day anti-ISIS forces advanced on the terror group’s stronghold in Mosul.

The first blast happened when a driver blew up his explosives-laden vehicle at the Alwat-Jamila market in eastern Baghdad’s Sadr City. At least 11 people were killed and 25 were wounded, police said.

In the second attack, a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest blew himself up at a busy market in the eastern Baghdad neighborhood of al-Baladiyat, police said. At least five people were killed, and 12 were wounded.

ISIS’ media wing, Amaq, claimed responsibility for both explosions in statements posted on Twitter. The statements said the bombings targeted Shiites.

Iraqi forces move in on Mosul

The latest wave of violence in Baghdad came as Iraqi counterterrorism forces reached the east bank of the Tigris River in eastern Mosul on Sunday, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah said in a statement.

It marks the first time Iraqi troops were able to reach the iver since large-scale military operations to root out ISIS started in the Mosul area on October 17, 2016.

Two security officials in Mosul said counterterrorism forces fought fierce battles with ISIS militants for several hours Sunday to be able to reach the east bank in eastern Mosul.