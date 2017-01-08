Golden Globe Awards: The winners list

The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.

Here’s a look at who was in the running. Winners are indicted with an asterisk (*) and “WINNER”:

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” *WINNER

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women:

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini’

“Sing”

“Zootopia” *WINNER

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”

Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”

Best Original Score

“Moonlight”

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City of Stars” – “La La Land” *WINNER

“Faith” – “Sing”

“Gold” – “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Divines” – (France)

“Elle” – (France) *WINNER

“Neruda” – (Chile)

“The Salesman” – (Iran/France)

“Toni Erdmann” – (Germany)

TV

Best TV series – Drama

“The Crown” *WINNER

“Game Of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” *WINNER

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Atlanta” *WINNER

“black-ish”

“Mozart In The Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” *WINNER

Nick Nolte – “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish” *WINNER

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

Lena Heady – “Game Of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Kerry Washington- “Confirmation”