GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 2

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

The GANT reload will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, the reload will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Update: Funeral Arrangements Made for Fallen Trooper

Funeral arrangements have been made for Landon Weaver, the Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Punxsutawney Woman Waives Hearing on Stolen Halloween Costume Charges

DUBOIS – A Punxsutawney woman accused of wearing a stolen Halloween costume that she tried to return waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Average Gas Prices Have Risen 11.9 Cents in PA

PENNSYLVANIA – Average retail gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 gas outlets in Pennsylvania.

New Senate Term Begins for Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.

HARRISBURG – Joined by his fiancée, Cortney, their three daughters, and his parents, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) took the oath of office to be sworn in as the new senator for the 35th District, representing Bedford and Cambria counties and parts of Clearfield County.

Thompson Sworn in for 115th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-05) on Tuesday was sworn in as U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s Fifth District in the 115th Congress. Thompson was joined by his wife, Penny, as well as family members, friends and supporters.

County Approves Salaries for Elected Officials, Raises for Salaried Employees

CLEARFIELD – Members of the Clearfield County Salary Board approved the 2017 salaries of elected officials and raises for salaried employees on Tuesday.

Scotto to Lead Board of Commissioners

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners reorganized for 2017 on Tuesday and approved Tony Scotto to lead as the new board chairman.

Charges Pending Against Naked Man Who Caused Commotion in Curwensville

CURWENSVILLE – A man caused a commotion Monday in Curwensville when he entered several businesses and damaged property – without wearing any clothes, reported the state police at Clearfield.

LT Supers Hold Reorganizational Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township Supervisors held a reorganizational meeting last night prior to the first regular meeting of the year and changed little from 2016.

Verbeck Waives Charges in Arson, Theft Case

CLEARFIELD – – A Morrisdale man accused of setting a pick-up truck on fire to conceal misusing his fire company’s funds waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.

Commissioners Hear from County Farm Bureau President

CLEARFIELD – Leon Kriner, president of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, briefly covered a few items of business at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

Pennsylvania’s Former Top Cop, Kathleen Kane, Fights Conviction

Philadelphia, PA (WPMT) — Former Attorney General, Kathleen Kane, said her nine-count perjury and obstruction conviction should be overturned due to some trial problems and overlapping charges.

Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald’s

CLEARFIELD – A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself in McDonald’s, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.

Luzier Waives Charges for Allegedly Neglecting Child, Fighting with Woman

CLEARFIELD – Nicole L. Luzier, 27, of Clearfield, who has been accused of neglecting her child and fighting with a woman, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.

Borough, Township to Hold Separate Meetings to Vote on Proposed Consolidation

CLEARFIELD – The joint meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Supervisors will not be held as originally scheduled for Jan. 19 to vote on the proposed consolidation into one municipality.