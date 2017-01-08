Decatur Twp. Collision Claims Two Lives

DECATUR TOWNSHIP – A two-vehicle collision claimed two lives Saturday morning at the intersection of state Route 153 and Sanborn Road in Decatur Township, according to state police at Clearfield.

It occurred at 10:15 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner failed to stop while traveling west on Sanborn Road, entered into the intersection and collided with a Ford Focus traveling north on SR 153.

State police said a 6-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car and a 61-year-old West Decatur man, Jeffrey Baney, who was a passenger in the sports utility vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old Philipsburg man, Gary S. Josefik, was flown by medical helicopter to Altoona.

Also, a passenger in the car was taken to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Another was flown by medical helicopter to Altoona of her injuries, according to the report.

Houtzdale and Madera fire companies, along with Clearfield, Madera, Moshannon Valley and Houtzdale emergency medical services, assisted at the scene.