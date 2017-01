DUBOIS – DuBois Central Catholic elementary students experiment with their new iPads purchased through a grant from the Glenn & Ruth Mengle Foundation.

Students are testing their math knowledge on the IXL Math Program just installed on 50 of the new iPad AIR 2 models replacing the school’s outdated devices.

According to Principal Gretchen Caruso, each grade level from pre-school through fifth has its own iPad cart, which makes technology easily accessible for all elementary students at DCC.