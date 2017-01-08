Home / News / Local News / CCCTC Graduate of the Month

CLEARFIELD – Larry Cole attended the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) for two years in the masonry program.

Larry Cole (Provided photo)

During his time at CCCTC, he said that the hands-on skills and the occupational fundamentals he learned helped prepare him for the workforce right out of high school.

One of the reasons he chose the CCCTC was because he knew that he could get an education building things that would be around for a long time.

He also wanted an occupation that would be able to financially support his family. With the education he received at the CCCTC, he is currently self-employed.

Cole is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study. 

 

