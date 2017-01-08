Brimmeier and Shaffner Earn Promotions at CNB Bank

CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotions of Erin Brimmeier to operations officer, and Jessica A. Shaffner to enterprise support officer.

“Erin and Jessica each portray the kind of positive attitude and enthusiasm for challenge that the corporation thrives on,” said Bower. “Their focus on teamwork and commitment to lead by example has led to these much deserved promotions.”

As operations officer, Brimmeier assists with supervision of the deposit operations department, which provides support to 43 branch offices of CNB and its three divisions. She also assists with the development and implementation of new deposit products and processes.

Brimmeier joined the Management Training Program at CNB in 2010, and following the intensive program she obtained a position in the deposit operations department and later became the department’s assistant manager.

A native of Philipsburg, Brimmeier is a 2002 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a 2006 graduate of Lock Haven University.

Since beginning her banking career, she has earned three diplomas from the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association/Professional Development Network (PBA/PDN), which includes the personal banking, bank operations and retail branch management diplomas, as well as the supervisory certificate. She is also a participant of CNB’s Leadership Institute.

Brimmeier currently resides in Philipsburg with her husband, Paul, and their two sons, Parker and Nolan. She is a member of ROCK United Methodist Church, where she serves as treasurer and teaches bible school. She is also active in Clearfield Art Studio Theatre (CAST) productions and volunteers with the Philipsburg Relay for Life.

As enterprise support officer, Shaffner plays a significant role in the continued growth of the organization by working directly with executive management and the corporation’s board of directors in a variety of capacities. She applies her expertise by assisting with the execution of bank-wide strategic initiatives and also acts as stock agent liaison.

Shaffner joined CNB in 2008 as a universal associate and has since held positions in the customer service center, deposit operations and as executive assistant.

A native of LeContes Mills, Shaffner is a 2005 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and she later attended Lock Haven University, Clearfield Campus. She is also a participant of CNB’s Leadership Institute.

Shaffner is a member of Congress Hill United Methodist Church, where she is actively involved as vacation bible school coordinator for the Greater Shawville Parish and assists in youth events. She also volunteers her time and talents to the community by serving on the promotions committee of the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.