Bison Have Three Placewinners at Tool City, Place 10th Overall

MEADVILLE — The Clearfield Bison wrestlers had a strong showing at the 38th Annual Tool City Tournament, placing in the top-10 of the 26-team tourney. Eight of the 13 Bisons managed multiple wins to enable the Bison to score 97 points for 10th place. Saegertown won their first ever Tool City title with 204 points, while two-time defending team champs General McLane placed fifth and Clearfield’s District 9 rival DuBois placed third.

Clearfield was led by three placewinners, all juniors – Luke McGonigal, second at 182, Hunter Wright, fourth at 145, and Matt Ryan, sixth at 120.

After a scoreless first period, and after holding a slim 2-1 lead at one point in the second period, McGonigal was defeated 4-3 by Saegertown’s Cody Mulligan in the 182 pound final. Mulligan, a PIAA AA returning medal winner, picked up his 100th career win and his third Tool City title with the victory. The junior will be back next year to try for the rare 4-time Tool City championship.

With his 3-1 mark over the weekend, McGonigal’s season record stands at a team-leading 12-1, upping his career win total to 76 against 19 losses. McGonigal has been on the medal stand three times now at Tool City – placing second as a 145 pound freshman and third at 171 a year ago.

Hunter Wright picked up the most wins for the Bison during the two-day tourney, doubling his win total from six to 12 after a 6-2 run. Wright, now 12-7, lost in the quarterfinals, then ran off five straight wins in the wrestlebacks, four being pins, to reach the consolation finals. There he was defeated 5-2 by Alex Fischer of Seneca Valley, who had defeated Wright earlier in the tourney 12-3.

At 120 the unseeded Matt Ryan (10-7) went 3-3 for his sixth place finish, the last match being a 7-2 loss to Williamsport’s Izek Brooks. Ryan placed fifth last year at 106.

Also picking up valuable team points for the Bison were Thayne Morgan (6-4), 3-2 at 152; Cole Smay (4-5), 2-2 with two falls at 113; Jude Pallo (5-6), 2-2 at 126; Caleb Freeland (3-6), 2-2 at 138; Zane Morgan (4-5) 2-2 at 160; Quentin Edwards (1-7), 1-2 at 132; and Avery Gisewhite (5-7), 1-2 at 285.

The Bison return to the Weis Gymnasium for their final two home duals of the year when they host Huntingdon Tuesday and St. Marys on Thursday.

Bison Scoreboard: