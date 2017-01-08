At Start of New Year, PEMA Director Encourages Pennsylvanians to “Resolve to be Ready” By Making Emergency Plans

As millions of Pennsylvanians think about changes they want to see in their lives and make resolutions for 2017, PA Emergency Management Agency Director Richard D. Flinn Jr. is encouraging citizens to “Resolve to be Ready” in 2017 by creating family emergency plans and emergency kits.

“Making a plan and being organized are key to ensuring you and your loved ones are safe in an emergency situation,” Flinn said. “Knowing ahead of time how your loved ones will get in touch with each other and having an emergency kit ready are essential to being prepared.”