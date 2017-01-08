At Start of New Year, PEMA Director Encourages Pennsylvanians to “Resolve to be Ready” By Making Emergency Plans

As millions of Pennsylvanians think about changes they want to see in their lives and make resolutions for 2017, PA Emergency Management Agency Director Richard D. Flinn Jr. is encouraging citizens to “Resolve to be Ready” in 2017 by creating family emergency plans and emergency kits.
“Making a plan and being organized are key to ensuring you and your loved ones are safe in an emergency situation,” Flinn said. “Knowing ahead of time how your loved ones will get in touch with each other and having an emergency kit ready are essential to being prepared.”
Flinn said to create an emergency plan, you should:
- Identify locations in both your community and in a nearby town, where you can meet loved ones;
- Identify an out-of-town contact everyone can check in with;
- Text or use social media to let others know you’re safe and where you are;
- Have hard copies of lists of phone numbers and other important information such as doctor’s offices; and
- Practice your plan just like you would a fire drill.
A basic emergency kit should include enough basic supplies to support your loved ones for at least 3 days. Flinn said it should include:
- One gallon of water per person per day;
- Non-perishable food and manual can opener;
- Vital medical supplies, hearing aid batteries or other medical equipment and mobility devices you may need;
- Specialized items such as baby supplies and pet care products;
- First aid kit;
- Hand-crank or battery operated flashlights and radio;
- Car cell phone chargers or battery packs; and
- Special toys or supplies to keep children and pets occupied and busy.
Flinn said free emergency plan templates and emergency kit checklists are available online at www.ReadyPA.org