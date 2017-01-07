Turzai Announces House Committee Chairs for the 2017-18 Session

HARRISBURG – Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny County) has announced the appointments of both Republican and Democratic committee chairmen for the 2017-18 Legislative Session.

House committees study each bill and determine which proposals will go to the full House. They conduct public hearings on key issues, allowing citizens and interested groups to have a say in the legislative process and they serve as a resource for members and others.

“The men and women who chair the House committees are getting the work done to prepare legislation for the full House to consider,” Turzai said. “Through public hearings and meetings, committee chairs lead the way by vetting proposed solutions to the serious issues and challenges facing Pennsylvania.”

Committees are outlined in the House Rules that are enacted for each session.

Turzai made the following appointments, which are unofficial until announced on the House floor:

Aging and Older Adult Services:

Republican: Rep. Tim Hennessey, 26 th Legislative District, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Legislative District, Chester and Montgomery counties. Democrat: Rep. Steve Samuelson, 135th Legislative District, Northampton County.

Agriculture and Rural Affairs:

Republican: Rep. Martin Causer, 67 th Legislative District, Cameron, Potter and McKean counties.

Legislative District, Cameron, Potter and McKean counties. Democrat: Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, 121st Legislative District, Luzerne County.

Children and Youth:

Republican: Rep. Kathy Watson, 144 th Legislative District, Bucks County.

Legislative District, Bucks County. Democrat: Rep. Scott Conklin, 77th Legislative District, Centre County.

Commerce:

Republican: Rep. Brian Ellis, 11 th Legislative District, Butler County.

Legislative District, Butler County. Democrat: Rep. W. Curtis Thomas, 181st Legislative District, Philadelphia County.

Consumer Affairs:

Republican: Rep. Robert Godshall, 53 rd Legislative District, Montgomery County.

Legislative District, Montgomery County. Democrat: Rep. Thomas R. Caltagirone, 127th Legislative District, Berks County.

Education:

Republican: Rep. Dave Hickernell, 98 th Legislative District, Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

Legislative District, Lancaster and Dauphin counties. Democrat: Rep. James Roebuck, 188th Legislative District, Philadelphia County.

Environmental Resources and Energy:

Republican: Rep. John Maher, 40 th Legislative District, Allegheny and Washington counties.

Legislative District, Allegheny and Washington counties. Democrat: Rep. Mike Carroll, 118th Legislative District, Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Finance:

Republican: Rep. Bernie O’Neill, 29 th Legislative District, Bucks County.

Legislative District, Bucks County. Democrat: Rep. Jake Wheatley, 19th Legislative District, Allegheny County.

Game and Fisheries:

Republican: Rep. Keith Gillespie, 47 th Legislative District, York County.

Legislative District, York County. Democrat: Rep. Bryan Barbin, 71st Legislative District, Cambria and Somerset counties.

Gaming Oversight:

Republican: Rep. Scott Petri, 178 th Legislative District, Bucks County.

Legislative District, Bucks County. Democrat: Rep. Patrick Harkins, 1st Legislative District, Erie County.

Health:

Republican: Rep. Matt Baker, 68 th Legislative District, Bradford, Potter and Tioga counties.

Legislative District, Bradford, Potter and Tioga counties. Democrat: Rep. Florindo (Flo) Fabrizio, 2nd Legislative District, Erie County.

Human Services:

Republican: Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, 18 th Legislative District, Bucks County.

Legislative District, Bucks County. Democrat: Rep. Angel Cruz, 180th Legislative District, Philadelphia County.

Insurance:

Republican: Rep. Tina Pickett, 110 th Legislative District, Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties.

Legislative District, Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties. Democrat: Rep. Tony DeLuca, 32nd Legislative District, Allegheny County.

Judiciary:

Republican: Rep. Ron Marsico, 105 th Legislative District, Dauphin County.

Legislative District, Dauphin County. Democrat: Rep. Joseph A. Petrarca, 55th Legislative District, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Labor and Industry:

Republican: Rep. Rob Kauffman, 89 th Legislative District, Franklin County.

Legislative District, Franklin County. Democrat: Rep. John Galloway, 140th Legislative District, Bucks County.

Liquor Control:

Republican: Rep. Adam Harris, 82 nd Legislative District, Franklin, Juniata and Mifflin counties.

Legislative District, Franklin, Juniata and Mifflin counties. Democrat: Rep. Paul Costa, 34th Legislative District, Allegheny County.

Local Government:

Republican: Rep. Kate Harper, 61 st Legislative District, Montgomery County.

Legislative District, Montgomery County. Democrat: Rep. Bob Freeman, 136th Legislative District, Northampton County.

Professional Licensure:

Republican: Rep. Mark Mustio, 44 th Legislative District, Allegheny County.

Legislative District, Allegheny County. Democrat: Rep. Harry Readshaw, 36th Legislative District, Allegheny County.

State Government:

Republican: Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, 12 th Legislative District, Butler County.

Legislative District, Butler County. Democrat: Rep. Greg Vitali, 166th Legislative District, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Tourism and Recreational Development:

Republican: Rep. David Millard, 109 th Legislative District, Columbia County.

Legislative District, Columbia County. Democrat: Rep. Mark Longietti, 7th Legislative District, Mercer County.

Transportation:

Republican: Rep. John Taylor, 177 th Legislative District, Philadelphia County.

Legislative District, Philadelphia County. Democrat: Rep. William F. Keller, 184th Legislative District, Philadelphia.

Urban Affairs:

Republican: Rep. Mark Keller, 86 th Legislative District, Cumberland and Perry counties.

Legislative District, Cumberland and Perry counties. Democrat: Rep. Michael O’Brien, 175th Legislative District, Philadelphia County.

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness: