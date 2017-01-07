Students Build Stands for Memorial Dart Tournament

CLEARFIELD – Students in the carpentry and building construction program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center built six dart board stands for the annual Brenda Clapsaddle Thornhill Memorial Dart Tournament.

Show in photo are carpentry students, kneeling left to right, Justin Bell, Kyle Coval, Tristan Merritt, Jeffrey Graham and Nathan Hahn.

Standing, from left to right, are Jesse Thompson, Jordan Myers, Dan Ryder, Jacob Smith, Jacob Shaw, Mason Lancaster and Greg Barger, carpentry instructor.