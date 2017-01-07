Salvation Army’s Ark of Learning After-School Program to Start Up Again

CLEARFIELD – Looking for a safe, fun place to send your kids after school?

The Salvation Army continues to expand its free Ark of Learning program to include all ages of kids and various activities.

The now three-day-a-week program will start Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tuesdays and Thursdays are geared towards elementary school students.

Starting the new year, the Salvation Army will add a teen and young adult program on Wednesday evenings.

The program runs from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. each night and transportation may be available. Each night the kids receive a hot, heathy meal.

Tuesday is a rotation of crafts, games/sports, dance and other activities. Thursday is the Salvation Army’s troop programs.

Programs will encourage kids to learn different skills and to do different activities to earn badges (similar to scouting).

Staff will offer Sunbeams (girls, first – sixth grades), Explorers (boys, first – sixth grades) and now Moonbeams (boys and girls, ages two years -Kindergarten).

All groups are taught by volunteers cleared and trained to work with children.

“Now is a great time for new kids to join, although new kids are welcome at any time,” says Captain Helen Johnson.

“Also, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with this program. Anyone interested will need to fill out clearance paperwork. Call 814-765-4981 or stop by.”