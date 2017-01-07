Fort Lauderdale shooting victims include grandfather, grandmother

Their lives ended suddenly, tragically, in a storm of gunfire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

But the five people who died in the shooting Friday filled their lives up until that moment with love, ambition, achievement and the simple act of living.

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Terry Andres

Terry Andres was at the airport because he was vacationing with his wife, according to a close friend.

Andres, 62, died; his wife was uninjured, said the friend, who asked to remain anonymous.

“Terry was the kindest, sweetest and best kind of friend anyone could have. He was the ultimate family man,” said the friend, who has known Andres since high school. “He and Ann were married for 40 years, and he absolutely adored his children and grandchildren.”

Andres had two daughters, and from them, grandchildren, said the friend.

The New Jersey native and his family moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, decades ago and raised their children in the coastal community, the friend said.

Andres worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, said Terry Davis, a spokesman at the shipyard. According to Andres’ Facebook page, he had worked at the shipyard since 1996.

Andres and his wife were members of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. The church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Ralph Rowley, posted news of Andres’ death on the church’s official Facebook page.

Olga Woltering

Olga Woltering and her husband, Ralph, had traveled from their home in Cobb County, Georgia, outside Atllanta, to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise.

The 84-year-old great-grandmother and loyal church member died; her husband escaped serious injury, according to posts on social media.

“Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met,” the Rev. Fernando Molina-Restrepo of the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Marietta, Georgia, told CNN. The Wolterings had been members of the church since 1978, Molina-Restrepo said.

“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved,” he said.

A posting on the church’s website said the couple “could always be found at 5 p.m. Mass,” and it added, “Olga was so charming, calling everybody ‘Lovey’ or ‘Love’ in her unmistakable British accent.”