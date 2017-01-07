Bison Send Five to Quarterfinals of Tool City

MEADVILLE — After the long opening session on Friday night at Meadville High School, the Clearfield Bison still have five remaining in the championship bracket of the 38th Annual Tool City Tournament.

Reaching Saturday morning’s quarterfinals were Matt Ryan at 120, Jude Pallo at 126, Zane Morgan at 160, Luke McGonigal at 182, and Avery Gisewhite at 285.

Alive in the wrestlebacks were Peyton Smay at 106, Cole Smay at 113, Caleb Freeland at 138, Hunter Wright at 145, and Thayne Morgan at 152.

Eliminated were Quentin Edwards at 132, Steven Sawyer at 170, and Hunter Bumbarger at 220.

After placing second last year, the Bison sit in eighth place with 49 points in the 26-team field. Leading the way with 74 points is Harbor Creek, closely followed by Seneca Valley with 73, two-time defending team champion General McLane with 63, Saegertown with 60, and rounding out the top-5 is Fox Chapel with 58.