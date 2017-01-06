Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159 Jacqueline M. Baker Bench Warrant Betsy S. Clark Bench Warrant Derek R. Cameron Bench Warrant Shelvey J. Forbes Bench Warrant Alison M. Frantz Bench Warrant James A. Hassinger Bench Warrant Matthew D. Hays Bench Warrant Vaughn L. Humberson Bench Warrant Tyler M. Joseph Bench Warrant Charles S. Mayhew Bench Warrant Daniel W. Molnar Bench Warrant Jerri L. Nelson Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Okane Bench Warrant Devin Pearce Bench Warrant John J. Pentz Bench Warrant Dale Rinehard Bench Warrant Raymond R. Rowles Bench Warrant Brian M. Schumacher Bench Warrant Melanie E. Slother Bench Warrant Ronald J. Veres Bench Warrant Todd M. Vereshack Bench Warrant Charles E. Weaver Bench Warrant Michael Wells Bench Warrant Michael S. Williams Bench Warrant