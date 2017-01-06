Home / Crime / Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

warrant-list

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
Jacqueline M. Baker Bench Warrant
Betsy S. Clark Bench Warrant
Derek R. Cameron Bench Warrant
Shelvey J. Forbes Bench Warrant
Alison M. Frantz Bench Warrant
 James A. Hassinger Bench Warrant
 Matthew D. Hays Bench Warrant
 Vaughn L. Humberson Bench Warrant
 Tyler M. Joseph Bench Warrant
 Charles S. Mayhew Bench Warrant
 Daniel W. Molnar Bench Warrant
 Jerri L. Nelson Bench Warrant
 Jennifer L. Okane Bench Warrant
 Devin Pearce Bench Warrant
 John J. Pentz Bench Warrant
 Dale Rinehard Bench Warrant
 Raymond R. Rowles Bench Warrant
 Brian M. Schumacher Bench Warrant
 Melanie E. Slother Bench Warrant
 Ronald J. Veres Bench Warrant
 Todd M. Vereshack Bench Warrant
 Charles E. Weaver Bench Warrant
 Michael Wells Bench Warrant
 Michael S. Williams Bench Warrant
   

 

GANT Police Blotter

Related Posts

Leave a Reply