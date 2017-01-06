Obituary Notice: Violet E. Kowalski

Violet E. Kowalski, 88, of Clearfield died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born May 31, 1928 in Commodore, a daughter of the late Harry and Lula (Markel) Kitchen.

Mrs. Kowalski was one of the original hires at the former Clearfield Cheese Plant, retiring in 1988 when the company closed.

She enjoyed crocheting and completing crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved playing with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her three children, Carol McCully and her husband, Stephen and Barbara Jenkins and her husband, Andrew, both of Clearfield, and Wallace E. Kowalski Jr. and his wife, Gayle of Aztec, NM; four grandchildren, Jackie Walk, Wallace E. Kowalski III, Zack Jenkins and Zane Jenkins; and a great-granddaughter, Hailey Miles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace E. Kowalski Sr., on Nov. 27, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Verda Meekins, Margie Leamer and Maxine Scott and four brothers, Glenn, Donald, Elmer and Robert Kitchen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield. Burial will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, P.O. Box 992, Clearfield.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.