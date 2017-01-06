Obituary Notice: Matilda Leskovansky

Matilda Leskovansky, 87, of Houtzdale died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law.

Born in Philipsburg on Sept. 21, 1929, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Earnest) Switala.

She retired from the Moshannon Valley School District where she was employed as a cook for more than 20 years. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale.

She enjoyed reading, her grandchildren and baking for her family.

On July 24, 1954 in St. Barbara’s Catholic Church, Houtzdale, she married Francis P. Leskovansky, who preceded her in death Aug. 8, 2011

She is survived by three sons, Paul Leskovansky and his wife, Diane and Jim Leskovansky and his wife, Jenny, both of Houtzdale, and Mark Leskovansky and his wife, Denise of Wingate and a daughter-in-law, Virginia Leskovansky of Osceola Mills.

She is survived by nine grandchildren, Christina Onuskanich and her husband, Pete of Lock Haven, Francis Paul Leskovansly and his wife, Stephanie of Kylertown, Shawna McCliment and her husband, Brandon of Osceola Mills, Megan Vesnesky and her husband, Joe of Hanover, Md., Mark Leskovansky Jr. and Heather Leskovansky, both of Wingate, Benjamin Leskovansky and his fiancée, Jessa of Snow Shoe and Abby and Alex Leskovansky, both of Houtzdale. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson and great-grandson; six brothers, Joe, Leo, Tom, Sylvester, John and Joe; and four sisters, Frances Danielewiez, Florence Levonick, Kathryn Gomoka and Betty Johnson.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Marc Soloman as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.

Father Soloman will hold a vigil prayer service at 6 p.m. and the Altar and Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m., both Monday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 123 Good St., Houtzdale, PA or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Arlington, VA 22202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.