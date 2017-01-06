Obituary Notice: Barbara J. Shore

Barbara J. Shore, 85, of Clearfield died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside.

Mrs. Shore was born Sept. 30, 1931 in Plymouth, England, the daughter of Ernest G. and Elsie Seldon.

She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Shore was a member of the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church of Clearfield.

She enjoyed spending time with her family who dearly loved her.

She is survived by three children, Patrick L. Shore and Anthony D. Shore, both of Clearfield, and Hilary J. Tingle and her husband, Jeffrey of Philipsburg; a grandson, Dean Tingle; a granddaughter, Allyson Tingle; a sister, Shirley Bowden and her husband, Leonard of Pyle, South Wales, United Kingdom; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shore was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean H. Shore, who died Dec. 31, 1988 and to whom she was married Aug. 9, 1958; a brother, Eric Seldon; and two sisters, Phyllis Lewis and her husband, Idris and Margaret Skinner and her husband, Raymond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at with Father Clifford Johnston as celebrant. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.