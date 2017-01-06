Obituary Notice: Arlene J. Parks

Arlene J. Parks, 77, of Drifting died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born June 4, 1939 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Sarah Force Plubell.

On Sept. 22, 1956 in Milesburg, she married the late Nile D. Parks, who preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2003.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Hopkins and her husband, Bill of Morrisdale and Patricia Ann Fauver and her husband, Don of Drifting; sons, David D. Parks of Baltimore, Md., Gary G. Parks and his companion, Leaone Crock of Show Shoe and Ron Parks and his wife, Janice of Selinsgrove; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her brothers, Robert Plubell of Houtzdale and Alfred Plubell of York.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne L. Parks; a grandson, Ronald Brady; and sisters, Betty Tressler and Mary Quick.

She was a homemaker and loved to bake, especially bread and rolls. She loved to watch her birds and enjoyed westerns and classic TV.

A memorial service will be held at the Snow Shoe EMS, 492 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe, with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Askey Cemetery, Moshannon.

There will be no public visitation.

Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat, is in charge of the arrangements.