Obama’s final jobs report; Trump hits Toyota; Indian GDP forecast

1. The final Obama jobs report: The U.S. Department of Labor is publishing the December jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. It’s the final jobs report to be released while President Obama is still in office.

Economists forecast that America added 172,000 jobs in December. That’s roughly in line with the average 182,200 monthly jobs created during the rest of 2016. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up a bit to 4.7% from 4.6% in November.

“With the U.S. at full employment, there may be problems finding workers to fill some vacant positions, so a lower [jobs] figure could be a sign of a stronger labor market, not a weaker labor market,” said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS Wealth Management.

2. Stock market overview: U.S. stock futures are looking a bit soft ahead of the jobs report.

European markets are mostly declining in early trading, though the dips are small.

Asian markets ended the week with mixed results.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 both edged a bit lower, but the Nasdaq inched up to close at a record 5,488 points.

3. Market movers — Toyota, Amgen: Shares in Toyota slipped by nearly 2% in Tokyo after the company was targeted by a threatening tweet from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump took aim at the automaker over its plans to open a new factory in Mexico.

“Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax,” he wrote.

Shares in the biopharmaceutical firm Amgen are rallying premarket after a U.S. District Court judge ordered its competitors Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to stop selling a drug that infringes on Amgen patents.

Sanofi shares are sliding in Europe while trading in Regeneron stock has been suspended.

Both Sanofi and Regeneron say they’ll appeal the decision.

4. Eye on India: The Indian government is set to release its latest gross domestic product forecast for the current financial year around 7 a.m. ET.

This is the first forecast the government will publish since creating a cash crisis by banning 86% of the country’s rupee notes.

Analysts estimate the ban could bring down India’s strong economic growth by as much as one percentage point.

