Myers Vaults to No. 5 in Points as Bison Romp 73-30

WINGATE — On a night when senior Will Myers jumped into fifth place on Clearfield Area High School’s all-time boys basketball scoring list, the undefeated Bison rained a season-high 11 three-pointers on the Bald Eagle Area defense for an easy 73-30 Mountain League victory Friday.

Myers netted 20 points, including four bonus field goals, to pad his career total to 1,165, one more than sharpshooter Dick Troxell had when he graduated in 1970.

Tommy Hazel claimed scoring laurels in the Bison’s ninth win, though, with a 21-point performance highlighted by a trio of three-pointers.

Evan Brown joined them in double figures with 14 points, half coming in the first period when the Bison rolled up a 22-8 lead. Myers and Hazel had five points apiece in the fast start.

Clearfield, alone atop the Mountain League at 5-0, widened the bulge to 47-14 by intermission and then outscored the Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ML) 36-16 with Myers accounting for 13 points and Hazel 10.

“We shot the ball pretty well,” Bison coach Nate Glunt said. “Out kids did a good job of executing the offense. They did a good job finding each other, too. They were really unselfish.”

Hazel led in assists with five and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double. He also recorded three steals and one block.

Grabbing many of their own misses was a big plus, according to Glunt.

“The best thing we did was offensive rebounding,” he said. “We had a lot of second chance opportunities.”

Helping Hazel under the boards were Myers with eight rebounds, Dave McKenzie with six and Brown with five.

“McKenzie is coming around and getting better every day,” Glunt said.

McKenzie also had six points, while Reese Wilson added eight, including a pair of three-pointers, to give the Bison the best balance among the starters so far.

Clearfield will begin a three-game week with its fifth consecutive road trip Monday against Central at Martinsburg

CLEARFIELD — 73

Evan Brown 6 0-2 14, Reese Wilson 2 2-2 8, Dave McKenzie 2 2-2 6, Tommy Hazel 6 6-6 21, Will Myers 8 0-1 20, Ethan McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Johnny Gates 0 0-0 0, Ryan Chew 0 0-0 0, Taye Lynch 0 0-0 0, Ryan Lazauskas 1 0-0 2, Keegan Hess 0 0-0 0, Jake Sorbera 1 0-0 2, Jarrit Wagner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26 10-13 73.

BALD EAGLE AREA — 30

Mitch Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Parker Hildebrand 3 0-0 6, Jordan Jones 1 1-2 3, Jared Gettig 3 0-0 6, Mark Eminhizer 0 0-0 0, Garrett Barnhart 0 0-0 0, Andrew Dubbs 0 0-0 0, Jaden Jones 5 0-1 11, Blake Roberts 0 2-2 2, Drew Bucha 0 0-0 0, Cale Burkett 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 3-4 30.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 11 (Brown 2, Wilson 2, Hazel 3, Myers 4); Bald Eagle Area 1 (Jaden Jones).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 22 15 17 19 – 73

Bald Eagle Area 8 6 13 3 – 30

