GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Thursday at a Trolley Street residence in Cooper Township. During the incident, someone allegedly arrived at the victim’s residence and threw numerous eggs onto the porch. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Jan. 1 at the Dollar General Store in Curwensville Borough. During the incident, a Clearfield man allegedly stole a box of over-the-counter cold medicine. The theft was valued at $4, state police said. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Jan. 1 on Main Street in Coalport Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly used a blunt object to smash the rear window out of the victim’s 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Damage is estimated at $400, state police said.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of simple assault that occurred Friday on Dagus Mine Road in Fox Township. During the incident, a Kersey woman and the victim were having a verbal dispute, and she allegedly struck him multiple times about the head.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report about a hit-and-run on Nichols Street. According to the report, a vehicle struck the building at 610 Nichols St., and then it fled the scene. There was moderate damage to the building, police said.
- Police received a report about lost items in the borough.
- Police assisted a motorist with gaining entry into their vehicle after being locked out.
- Police responded to a report of a disturbance on North Fourth Street. Upon arrival police found that it was a domestic involving a mother and daughter. She allegedly assaulted her mother and then fled from the residence.
- Police responded to a minor vehicle accident at the JG Food Warehouse.
- Police responded to an alarm at a local business and determined that an employee set it off accidentally.
- Police responded to a report of a disturbance on South Second Street. Upon arrival police located a male and female arguing, and they were warned about their actions.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alarm at a local business on Old Town Road.
- Police received a report about an unconscious person at a local establishment on Route 879.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle on Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft involving a juvenile.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency at the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center.
- Police received a report about an injured, intoxicated male at a local residence on Firetower Road.