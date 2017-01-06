Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 5 dead, suspect in custody

Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport on Friday, leaving five people dead.

Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody.

Here’s the latest on what we know:

• Five people are dead, and eight injured people were transported to hospitals, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

• The gunman had a gun checked in his baggage and had declared the firearm, law enforcement sources told CNN.

• The suspect flew to Florida from Alaska, the sources said. When he arrived at the airport, he retrieved his bag at baggage claim, he took out the gun and started firing, the sources said. One source said he went to the bathroom to get the gun out of his luggage and emerged firing.

• Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel said the gunman likely acted alone. The sheriff said it was too early to say whether terrorism was the motive.

• Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer — described the shooting.

• Gene Messina told CNN he’d arrived at the airport as people were being evacuated from the terminal. “I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming,” he said. “At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked.”

• Investigators are looking into the gunman’s motive, Sharief told CNN. Investigators haven’t released his name or detailed the events leading up to the shooting.

• The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said.

• Parts of the airport were evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

• More than an hour after the shooting, but tensions were still running high, a witness told CNN. “Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac,” Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed outside.

• The first call about the shooting came in at 12:55 p.m. ET, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

• Most flights scheduled to land at the airport will be delayed or diverted, the FAA said. The airport had not resumed operations by 4:30 p.m.

• In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

• There are four terminals at the airport, which ranks 21st in the US in terms of total passengers.

• Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport serves about 30 airlines. Many passengers use it because of its convenience to nearby cruise ship terminals.