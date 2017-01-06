CAST Season Tickets Still Available

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) reminds area residents that 2017 season tickets are still available for purchase.

Although season tickets can be purchased until the end of February, all those wishing to have their name displayed in the season program must order their tickets no later than Monday, Jan. 16.

Tickets can be purchased on the CAST Web site at www.ClearfieldArts.org, or in person at the CAST office on Mondays, Jan. 9 and 16 from 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m.

Season tickets are $50 for adults and $40 for students. A sponsor level subscription can be purchased for $75.

A director level subscription is $150 and entitles the purchaser to two season tickets. A producer level subscription is $200 and entitles the purchaser to two season tickets.

An angel subscription is $400 and entitles the purchaser to four season tickets. Angel, producer, director and sponsor subscriptions will be given first choice in seating and will be listed in the season program.

Purchasing a season ticket guarantees you a specific seat for a performance of each production. Season tickets holders also receive a discount on tickets, as purchasing a ticket for each individual performance would be more expensive. Purchasing season tickets helps CAST defray the upfront costs for rights and royalties, which must be obtained for each show.

Productions on the 2017 season include Buddy, the Buddy Holly Story on Febr. 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 p.m., The Underpants on May 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m., Clue: The Musical on Sept. 14-16 and 21-23 at 7:30 p.m., The Foreigner on Sept. 14-16 and 21-23 at 7:30 p.m., and Elf the Musical Jr. on Dec. 7-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 814-765-4474, or e-mail ClearfieldArts@gmail.com. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E Locust St. in the heart of downtown Clearfield.