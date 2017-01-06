Brockway Roundballers Jump Early On Golden Tide, Win 76-40

BROCKWAY – The Brockway Rovers played unfriendly hosts Friday night, defeating the visiting Curwensville Area High School boys basketball team by a score of 76-40.

The Rovers improved to 8-2 on the season while the Golden Tide fell to 1-6 overall in the Alleghany Mountain League (AML) South Division contest.

Brockway is a very veteran team, as 10 of the 13 players on the varsity squad are seniors.

And on the evening, 12 players got into the contest for the Rovers and all 12 put points on the scoreboard.

A very cold first quarter for Curwensville and a very hot first quarter for the Rovers had Brockway in front, comfortably after one, 25-4.

The Tide managed just two free throws before Avery Francisco made the first field goal for Curwensville with 1:30 remaining before the start of the second quarter.

Brockway, with eight players scoring in the opening eight minutes, jumped out to an 18-2 lead to get things rolling.

Give the Tide credit though, as they held their own over the middle two periods, being outscored just 33-27, while Brockway rotated 10 to 12 players in and out under first year head coach Rick Clark.

A big issue once again for Curwensville was the amount of turnovers that continue to haunt the Tide, which was addressed by head coach Matt Wassil afterwards, saying, “We need to fix our turnover issue soon. Teams are going to continue to press us until we start protecting the ball. And tonight the start of this game was atrocious, and as the head coach, that’s on me.”

Wassil then added, “We had three games this week and hopefully we get our legs back going into next week because we have three more games between now and next Friday. And it is on us to get better and improve, taking responsibility for our play.”

The Tide had two players with eight points each in Christian Bakaysa and Zach Marshall.

For Brockway, Jake Wineberg lead all scorers on the night with 17 tallies. Carter Adams helped out by adding 12 for the Rovers.

Brockway was also victorious in the junior varsity game, beating the Golden Tide 58-30.

Next up for Curwensville will be a trip to DuBois on Tuesday to take on the Cardinals of DuBois Central Catholic. JV action starts at 6 pm with the varsity set to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 4 14 13 9 40

BROCKWAY 25 15 18 18 76

CURWENSVILLE – 40

Devan Barrett 2 1-3 6, Noah Von Gunden 2 0-0 5, Christian Bakaysa 3 2-4 8, Zach Marshall 2 2-6 8, Josh Terry 2 1-2 5, Avery Francisco 1 1-2 3, Dakota Bloom 0 0-0 0, Cameron Moore 1 3-4 5, Jordan Demko 0 0-0 0, Jeremy Irwin 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 10-21 40

BROCKWAY – 76

Hunter Miller 3 0-0 6, Jake Wineberg 8 0-0 17, Jarrett Esposito 4 0-2 8, Carter Adams 4 4-6 12, Quade Lundberg 1 0-0 2, Zane Puhala 1 2-4 4, Andrew Trunzo 2 1-2 5, Quenton Jackson 2 1-4 5, Noah Vokes 2 0-0 4, Hunter Antonuccio 1 0-0 2, Jesse Johnson 1 1-1 3, Tim Brosky 3 2-2 8, TOTALS 32 11-21 76

THREE-POINTERS: Cville (4): Marshall 2, Barrett, Von Gunden. Bway (1): Wineberg.

OFFICIALS: Bill Overly, Kevin Doverspike, Kevin Mortimer

