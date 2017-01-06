Borough, Township to Hold Separate Meetings to Vote on Proposed Consolidation

CLEARFIELD – The joint meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Supervisors will not be held as originally scheduled for Jan. 19 to vote on the proposed consolidation into one municipality.

The supervisors will now vote at their regular meeting Jan. 17 at the township building. The council will vote Jan. 19 at its regular meeting at the borough offices, according to Brian Lytle, co-chairman of the Clearfield-Lawrence Consolidation Committee.

“Solicitors felt that official voting action needed to take place within the boundaries of their township/borough,” Lytle explained in an e-mail to GANT News. “No meeting will be held at the high school on Jan. 19.”

Clearfield-Lawrence committee members continue to be willing to meet with any individual or group that would like to discuss the proposed consolidation.

For the consolidation to move forward, members of both the borough council and the supervisors have to vote in favor of the consolidation, according to previously published GANT News reports.

If both municipalities approve, a question will be placed on the ballot for next year’s election for the citizens of each municipality.