Winter storm will bring snow to South

There will be snow in the South this weekend.

A winter storm is expected to sweep through the Southeastern US late Friday and early Saturday, bringing a potential mixture of snow, sleet and ice.

Raleigh, North Carolina is likely to face the brunt of the storm, with 4 to 10 inches of snow predicted. Charlotte is also looking at some 3-4 inches of snow, and CNN’s meteorologists believe at least an inch of snow is likely to fall in Metro Atlanta, with potential for up to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas — including such metropolitan areas as Birmingham, Atlanta, Greenville, Charlotte and Raleigh. A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Lighter accumulations of snow are also forecast for portions of Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia.

“The heaviest snowfall will be expected to fall from the southern Appalachians to southeastern Virginia,” said the National Weather Service, adding that “most precipitation will begin to taper off by Saturday evening.”

Snowstorms in the South are notoriously difficult to forecast, however, as timing or a change of one or two degrees can be the difference between several inches of snow or just a cold rain. National Weather Service meteorologists called the forecast “tricky” in their discussion of the storm Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty as a few forecasting models show precipitation arriving before the temperatures cool down enough to create snow.

As the storm develops out of the Gulf of Mexico there is chance that a narrow band of forecasted higher snow totals could widen, producing heavier snow across a broader area.

And depending on where the snow/rain line falls, some areas could see a mixture of rain and snow in the beginning, which would keep snow totals down. This is especially likely in places like Birmingham, Alabama, where the storm will begin earlier on Friday — most likely as a wintry mix of snow and sleet.

There is also a chance that the air will remain just warm enough in places further south that the precipitation will just fall as sleet.

The best news about this storm is that it will happen on the weekend, which should prevent another “snow jam” scenario like the one that paralyzed Atlanta in January 2014. During that storm tens of thousands of weekday commuters left work at around the same time, creating massive gridlock on roads and highways and stranding vehicles for hours.